A mountaintop amusement park in Colorado recently went big when it came to celebrating the first full summer of operations for their latest record-breaking ride.
On March 25, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosted what they're reporting is the highest elevation drone 'fireworks' display ever, which took place at 7,132 feet above sea level. This is said to break the previous record for the 'highest drone show,' which took place at about 3,500 feet above sea level in the United Arab Emirates on January 1, 2022.
The Glenwood Springs-area drone show involved 125 drones, lasting about nine minutes. Parts of the show drew attention to the amusement park's recently opened Defiance roller coaster, which is the highest looping roller coaster in the United States.
Watch parts of the drone show below:
Drone 'fireworks' shows have been growing in popularity in recent years, and in Colorado, they're often viewed as an alternative to the use of fireworks and the wildfire risk that comes with them.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, located on top of a mountain above Glenwood Springs, is home to a scenic gondola, cave tours, and three roller coasters. They host a number of family-friendly events throughout the year. Find more information about visiting this destination here.
