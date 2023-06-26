Firefighters employed the use of the jaws of life on Monday morning to free a deer that was trapped in a metal fence in Lone Tree, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).
Crews from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and SMFR were first alerted about the incident at around 5:30 a.m. According to the tweet, a doe got stuck between the metal bars of a fence near Park Meadows Drive and Station Way.
"Firefighters used the jaws of life to quickly free the deer, which sustained non-life-threatening abrasions from struggling," officials said.
Check out a video of the rescue below:
Around 5:30 a.m. SMFR and @dcsheriff responded to a deer trapped in a fence near Park Meadows Dr. and Station Way. Firefighters used the jaws of life to quickly free the deer, which sustained non-life-threatening abrasions from struggling. pic.twitter.com/1fWlBkTrA6— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 26, 2023
Luckily, this incident was reported early enough to save the deer, but the situation serves as a reminder that fencing can be deadly to wildlife.
If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It's also important to inspect your yard for possible hazards that may exist. Items like clotheslines, soccer goals, and unsafe fencing can kill.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.