Between long lines at airport security, layovers, and parking pains, it's no secret that air travel can be frustrating – for the passengers, but also for aircraft crew.
A bizarre recent incident at Denver International Airport was captured on camera, showing a pilot who "hit his breaking point," opting to take an axe to a parking gate as people waited to leave a lot.
CBS Colorado was able to obtain footage of the event, noting that the pilot has been relieved from duty – possibly temporarily – after causing $700 worth of damage.
Watch their full report on the incident, including the security camera footage, below:
