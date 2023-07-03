On Friday, the crowd at a little league baseball game in Broomfield were lucky enough to see an incredible sight, as a suspected meteor streaked across the sky.
A video was recently posted to YouTube showing the meteor in broad daylight. According to a graphic on the video, it was recorded at 1:13 p.m. at Clapper Field in Broomfield Industrial Park.
The suspected meteor can be seen passing over the game, in the top left corner of the recording. Check out the video below:
(0) comments
