Crews from the Boulder Police Department responded to a home early on Thursday morning, after receiving a call from a woman that discovered a raccoon rummaging through her kitchen.
According to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department, the woman was woken up by the sound of her dog barking in the kitchen. Upon further inspection, she began hearing hissing.
"That’s when she saw him hanging from her cabinet. He might not have been a burglar, but finding a big raccoon going through her kitchen cabinets was not what she expected to see at 3:30 in the morning!" police said.
Check out the video of the mischievous raccoon being removed from the home below:
When her dog started barking in the middle of the night, the woman knew something was wrong.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 9, 2023
Then she heard hissing. And more noise coming from the kitchen.
It then got quiet. But her dog continued to bark so she came down the stairs and peered around the corner.
That’s when… pic.twitter.com/gWGpajMNtb
"This is a good time to remind folks that Colorado has a lot of wildlife, from raccoons to moose to bears, so you should be aware of your surrounds and items that could attract them. Free food is usually the culprit and this chonky boy snuck in through the back door before finding some spaghetti noodles to eat before we helped him along his way," the tweet reads.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported during this incident.
