A woman was rescued on Saturday after being tossed overboard while whitewater rafting on the Royal Gorge portion of the Arkansas River – and the close-call was captured on video.
The video, which was shared to KDVR by the rafter that pulled the woman out of the water, shows her being thrown from the raft and pulled into the current of the river.
According to Performance Tours, a Royal Gorge rafting tour company, the rapids in this portion of the river can be class four and above.
Breckenridge Whitewater Rafting company defines class four rapids as, "long, difficult rapids in turbulent water [that] often require complex maneuvering [through] constricted passages and obstacles. The course may be hard to determine and scouting is necessary. Higher risk of capsizing."
Check out the video below:
Whitewater rafting is considered an extreme sport, so it is important to be aware of and realistic about your abilities before trying it out. Fortunately, there are a number of guided tour options around the state for beginners.
Arkansas River Tours is one option for hiring a guide to navigate sections of this waterway in the Cañon City area. They offer a wide range of experiences for different skill levels.
Rafting is a sport with major inherent risks, including death.
