APTOPIX NBA Finals Denver Shooting

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Chris Vanderveen of Denver's 9News took to Twitter to share footage that appears to show the immediate reaction on a crowded street to a mass shooting that took place following Denver's NBA Finals victory on Monday night. Later reports have noted that a drug deal may have been the catalyst of the 'shots fired' incident that left 10 people injured.

While the clip is without audio, the crowd reaction makes it obvious when shots are likely ringing out, as order immediately turns into chaos about 14 seconds into the clip. While members of the public flee the scene, law enforcement appears to regroup, ultimately heading toward where people are running from en masse.

The clip can be seen below:

One of two known suspects were injured in the shooting. Read more about it here.

