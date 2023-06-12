A sinkhole opened up in the middle of Bradbury Ranch Drive in Parker on Sunday, and the moment the road collapsed was caught on video.
According to the Parker Police Department, the road running over the bridge collapsed and is closed indefinitely.
Check out the video below:
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), sinkholes can be caused by groundwater dissolving and removing material, and erosion around drainage features.
Recent heavy rainfall in the area may have played a role in the sinkhole that formed in Parker.
