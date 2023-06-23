Photo Credit: Philip Thurston. File photo. (iStock)

A tornado swept through Highlands Ranch on Thursday, damaging structures and downing trees in the area. 

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder's preliminary assessment of the storm, the tornado traveled eastward from Highlands Ranch to Lone Tree for 6.3 miles. The storms path is highlighted on the NWS provided map below: 

Map Courtesy: National Weather Service

"This is not the exact track but it should be close. Added points are damage reports we've received so far," officials said. 

The NWS has since categorized the tornado as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale—a tornado rating system based on estimated wind speed and related damage. 

"Its uses three-second gusts estimated at the point of damage based on a judgment of 8 levels of damage to the 28 indicators [...]These estimates vary with height and exposure," the NWS website reads.

An EF-1 tornado displays three-second winds gusts between 86 and 110 MPH.

Below find photos and videos of the storm, and the damage it caused: 

Tornados in Colorado are not as uncommon as you may think, with approximately 52 occurring in the state each year. Click here for more information on tornados in the Centennial State.  

