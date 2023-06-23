A tornado swept through Highlands Ranch on Thursday, damaging structures and downing trees in the area.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder's preliminary assessment of the storm, the tornado traveled eastward from Highlands Ranch to Lone Tree for 6.3 miles. The storms path is highlighted on the NWS provided map below:
"This is not the exact track but it should be close. Added points are damage reports we've received so far," officials said.
The NWS has since categorized the tornado as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale—a tornado rating system based on estimated wind speed and related damage.
"Its uses three-second gusts estimated at the point of damage based on a judgment of 8 levels of damage to the 28 indicators [...]These estimates vary with height and exposure," the NWS website reads.
An EF-1 tornado displays three-second winds gusts between 86 and 110 MPH.
Below find photos and videos of the storm, and the damage it caused:
Tornado just west of Highlands Ranch on Hwy 470 at 325 pm @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/y9H2DJYE0x— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) June 22, 2023
The tornado touched down and hit my sister’s house dead on. This 23-year old, 40 foot blue spruce was uprooted and amazingly fell perfectly avoiding any houses. We spent the last many hours cutting it up. Tomorrow to the backyard to clear more. Wild first day back to Colorado! pic.twitter.com/gQZRm6MvxK— Peter Spina ⚒ GoldSeek | SilverSeek (@goldseek) June 23, 2023
This is my neighborhood near Eastridge in Highlands Ranch. The damage is devastating in parts, especially near and around Redstone Elementary. pic.twitter.com/Eda0M2IHXw— Andrew Canonaco (@AndrewCanonaco) June 23, 2023
SOUND ON. My uncle Bill in Highlands Ranch watched as his large trees were uprooted and ruined in the storm that just blew through. There is tons of damage all over the area. @KDVR @channel2kwgn @PinpointWX pic.twitter.com/UrNypvQiF5— Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 22, 2023
Tornados in Colorado are not as uncommon as you may think, with approximately 52 occurring in the state each year. Click here for more information on tornados in the Centennial State.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.