A video that was recently shared to X.com, formerly known as Twitter, shows a tornado touching ground in north-central Adams County on Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was observed at around 6:15 p.m.
Check out the video below:
This is an active tornado in north-central Adams County! Take shelter if you are southeast of Prospect Valley. #COwx https://t.co/t9GhSBrpza— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 29, 2023
Tornado season in Colorado begins in May and continues through August, but tornados have also been recorded as early as February and as late as November. These storms typically take place on the eastern portion of the state, and are rarely seen along the Front Range.
This year high pressure systems have been pushed farther west in the United States than is typically expected this time of year. As a result, Colorado is experiencing north westerly flow aloft, which is a pattern favorable for significant severe weather and tornados.
