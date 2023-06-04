A tourist at Yellowstone National Park is facing backlash, after she got too close to a bison to snap a selfie. A video of the foolish encounter has been posted online, showing the woman with in an arms length of the massive animal.
According the video's description, the incident took place on May 20 in the Biscuit Basin area of the park.
Check out the video below:
This incident happened on the same day a man touched a bison calf at Yellowstone, which resulted in it having to be euthanized.
Bison are powerful animals, and though fortunately the one in this video did not seem to react to the lack of personal space, this situation easily could have had deadly consequences.
It is important to respect wildlife and to never disturb them, for your safety and theirs.
The National Park Service (NPS) recently made the following statement on Instagram about tourists disturbing wildlife:
"The best way to stay safe around wildlife is to give animals room to move. If you’re close enough for a selfie that flatters, you’re too close. Use binoculars or a zoom lens and move back if wildlife approaches you."
"Ultimately, staying safe and keeping wildlife wild is up to you! When you go out into a national park, it’s your responsibility to keep yourself, your family, and the wildlife safe (and the viral videos at a minimum.)" the service said.
