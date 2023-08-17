Popular Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone recently posted another classic example of tourists being dumb at Yellowstone National Park.
The video, originally captured by Instagram user @curiouzz.george, shows two men attempting to get close to a wild bison, cornering it near a building in the process. Perhaps most shocking is that one of the men has a baby strapped to his chest while he appears to take a video of the animal on his phone.
It's likely most OutThere Colorado readers already know why this is such a dangerous situation, but if you're new to our community, here's a quick breakdown:
Wild animals tend to get aggressive or defensive when they feel threatened. In this scenario, the men are getting way too close to the bison while also cutting off its escape path. Plus, one of the men is basically using a baby as a shield. When encountering big game animals, keep your distance. If the animal alters its behavior due to your presence, you're probably too close. Yellowstone policy is that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from large non-predatory animals, including bison, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
Watch the video below:
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
License to drive, fish, hunt and just about anything else you want to do these days. Parenting? Nope, any fool can raise a child and many haven't a clue as to how they're endangering or possibly affecting their child for life!
Dumb??? Stronger label = EL STUPIDO!
What is wrong with people? Placing a baby in danger to boot??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.