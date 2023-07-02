A video showing a tourist dipping her foot into a hydrothermal hot spring in Yellowstone National Park has recently gone viral online.
The incident was recorded by a witness who posted it to Instagram saying, "Ok I would have called these people in but couldn’t find a ranger or service but here’s a guy and I’d presume his daughter at what I thought said Silex spring in fountain paint pot trail I told him that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t get off the board walk. His response was 'whatever man'. So I hit record."
According to the National Park Service (NPS), Silex Spring has an average temperature of 174.7 degrees.
In order to get to that close to the pool, they would have also had to bypass warning signs and walk off of the boardwalk.
Check out the video below:
It is never ok to try to touch the thermal features at Yellowstone National Park. According to the park's website, more than 20 people have died from its geothermal pools, geysers, mud pots, steam vents and hot springs.
"The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," officials warned in an earlier release
NPS offers the following tips to stay safe when visiting Yellowstone National Park:
- Stay on boardwalks and designated trails.
- Hydrothermal water can severely burn you.
- Never run, push, or shove.
- Supervise children at all times.
- Do not scratch hydrothermal mats.
"You are responsible for your safety. Think safety, act safely. Yellowstone is a dangerous place," the NPS website reads.
