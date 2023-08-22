While visiting America's many beautiful national parks, follow posted rules, including those that pertain to keeping a safe distance from wildlife. Otherwise, you might end up on a 'tourons'-themed Instagram page, or worse, you could get killed.
Recent footage that's going viral thanks to Tourons of Yellowstone captures families with small children crowding around a grizzly bear and her two cubs at Yellowstone National Park. It's sure to make seasoned outdoorsfolk cringe, inspiring a unified thought of "no... don't do that."
As seen in the clip, several dozen people stand in close proximity to the animals as the bears pass through the scene, much closer than the 100-yards of distance guideline from the park.
Thankfully, the bears don't seem too threatened and no one gets mauled to death, though this is the type of situation that can go from bad to worse very fast.
Watch the full clip, originally captured by Jessi Vanatta (@jes_vanatta on Instagram) below:
Remember, never approach or crowd wild animals in natural spaces, as nearly any animal can have the tendency to act defensively and aggressively when they feel trapped or threatened (Note this video of a man holding a toddler while cornering a bison from a few weeks ago) – especially when they've got younglings nearby. Instead, view animals from a distance that doesn't cause them to alter their behavior – generally about 30 yards for large non-predator species and about 100 yards for predators.
What are your thoughts? Have you seen tourists doing something similar? Let us know in the comments.
Wow! Thank God the tourist/morons didn't have to pay for their stupidity.
Sure looks like a black bear to me, although hard to be absolutely sure because of distance and lack of clarity.
