Firefighting crews are working to extinguish a brush fire just off of I-70 near Palisade.
According to a Facebook post from the Palisade Fire Department, the blaze started as a vehicle fire at Exit 47, before spreading to surrounding brush.
Crews from Clifton Fire, DeBeque Fire, East Orchard Mesa Fire, Palisade Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol have responded to the scene.
A video of the fire has since been to shared to Twitter by The Hot Spot Wake Up, an account dedicated to wildfire news, showing large plumes of smoke covering a small portion of the highway.
Check out the video below:
There is a new start near Palisade, Colorado. This is off I-70.— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 28, 2023
Video by Aaron Mcpheeters
#cofire #cowx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/cz9eyrZjG8
At 10:46 a.m., Palisade Fire shared photos from the scene where crews appeared to be making good progress on the fire. Still, travelers should expect delays, officials said.
