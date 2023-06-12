Street flooding in Colorado Springs

A car sits partially submerged in flood waters after rain hammered the southeast part of Colorado Springs Monday. (Screenshot via Colorado Springs Fire Department tweet) 

 Colorado Springs Fire Department

Powerful storms rolled through Colorado on Monday, flooding roadways and dropping hail that blanketed some regions of the state like snow. Many have taken to social media to share how storms have impacted their area.

Check out theses images and videos of the widespread storms that have been shared online. 

Flash flooding is still a serious concern in central, east central, north central, and northeast Colorado, with heavy rain expected to fall late into Monday night. 

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

