Powerful storms rolled through Colorado on Monday, flooding roadways and dropping hail that blanketed some regions of the state like snow. Many have taken to social media to share how storms have impacted their area.
Check out theses images and videos of the widespread storms that have been shared online.
June 12, 2023
Our house in Boulder pic.twitter.com/qa0tW5tnPo— Bill Adkins (@wcadkins) June 12, 2023
Obviously not Boulder. This was I-70 just east of the tunnels about 9:45 this morning. Really scary coming out of the tunnel. The hail was deep and slick pic.twitter.com/uTBGaXBueW— Michael Diorio (@DiorioMichael) June 12, 2023
A larger vehcile attempts to pull up to help the woman in the stuck car. It creates a wave and moves the car. The homeowner and I just sat and watched… as person after person attempted to make it through the flooding. @KDVR @channel2kwgn @PinpointWX pic.twitter.com/4bUVEuFZbM— Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 12, 2023
Significant flooding now as severe hailstorm continues in Boulder. #cowx https://t.co/xp7o0DaRPr pic.twitter.com/ZQlU72fxKx— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) June 12, 2023
Drainage ditch in southeast Colorado Springs around noon Monday. A lot of street flooding reported in the area today. pic.twitter.com/KAbGKSVCJN— Lisa Walton (@LisaWaltonCO) June 12, 2023
Flash flooding is still a serious concern in central, east central, north central, and northeast Colorado, with heavy rain expected to fall late into Monday night.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
