A 9-year-old boy from Longmont is in the running for the 'best mullet' in the United States competition, as part of the USA Mullet Championship's kids mullet showdown.
"With our annual mullet champion contest, we travel across the country searching for the wildest mullets out there. We hold live contests in various cities, where contestants can show off their impressive hairdos in front of a lively audience," the competition's website reads.
Colorado's own Jaxon Finken has reportedly been working on his competition ready mullet for more than a year with minimal cuts, according to the Mullet Champion website.
"He is so excited to compete, but what his dad and I are most proud of was our boy saw what he wanted, committed to what he wanted, and now is going to move forward and compete for best kids mullet! We are beyond proud of his level of commitment and he is ready to showcase his hair for all the nation to see," the boys mother said in his description on the competition's website.
He is currently going head-to-head against 99 other mullet-bearing children across the country in the second round of the competition.
If you think Jaxon has the best kid's mullet in the U.S., click here to cast your vote and check out the competition.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.