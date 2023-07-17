Like it or not, wolves are set to return to Colorado in a big way later this year – with many more wolves being added to a small population that's already naturally migrated to the state.
Per the passage of Proposition 114 in 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is required begin reintroduction by December 31 in the hopes of recovering a self-sustaining wolf population in the state.
A key element and required component of the state's wolf reintroduction plan is to manage and minimize wolf-livestock conflicts and depredation incidents. According to the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan that was finalized in May, livestock losses are anticipated as a result of reintroduction, but could be prevented with proactive conflict management techniques.
CPW recently took to Twitter to share a video that shows one specific tactic that livestock owners can use to help protect their animals from these apex predators.
Fladry is a livestock protection tool where flags are attached to electrified fencing and used to create a barrier around livestock.
"Wolves avoid fladry since it triggers a fear response. By electrifying the fladry, a wolf's fear response is reinforced with an electric shock," officials said.
Still, according to the plan, tactics like fladry may only be temporarily effective if the animal's fear of the shock wears off.
Check out the video below:
We’re preparing to reintroduce wolves to Colorado by December 2023.— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 17, 2023
Footage in this video comes from a known pack of naturally migrating wolves in Jackson County. pic.twitter.com/ngdXxBGA1m
To see what other preventative measures CPW recommends for livestock owners, take a look at the final Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.
