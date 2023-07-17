Animal protection officers from the Boulder Police Department (BPD) recently stepped in to rescue a great blue heron that was found with a leg injury.
According to a tweet from BPD, the injured bird was found struggling to walk and fly in the 1200 block of 17th Street on June 28.
"Herons and other water birds have powerful bills and when Animal Protection officers respond to assist these types of birds, the words of warning are 'watch your eyes!' and we always wear sunglasses or other eye protection," the tweet reads.
According to an article from the National Audubon Society, blue heron immediately prepare for defense when injured.
"Woe to the man or dog who incautiously comes within reach of its powerful bill, for that instant he is sure to receive a severe wound, and the risk is so much the greater that birds of this species commonly aim at the eye," it reads.
A video of the rescue shows officers working together to gently capture the bird, without incident. It was then taken to the Birds of Prey Raptor Rescue in Broomfield, where it was determined that the bird fractured its femur, but was expected to make a full recovery.
Check out the rescue video below:
BPD Animal Protection Officers Reich and Carbone recently responded to a report of an injured bird in the 1200 block of 17th Street.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 17, 2023
When they arrived, they were quite surprised to find a great blue heron resting and possibly struggling to walk and fly. It took stealthy teamwork… pic.twitter.com/gdW2V7TQMv
