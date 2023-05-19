As of 11 a.m. on May 19, Denver has the 3rd-worst air quality of the world's major cities, with an Air Quality Index rating of 159. This puts it behind only Kuwait City and Delhi, landing it in the 'Unhealthy' air quality tier, which means the air is unhealthy for all residents, not just those in sensitive groups.
The unhealthy air is the result of smoke coming into the state from several major wildfires burning in Canada.
Heavy wildfire smoke transported from Canadian wildfires can be found throughout northeastern Colorado on Friday, including Denver and the entire northern Front Range region. Please slow it down and limit your time outdoors. https://t.co/y67j4LiTmZ #cofire pic.twitter.com/mgUamuWxeV— CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) May 19, 2023
The distribution of this smoke over Denver can be seen on the 'Smoke Map' below.
With the 'unhealthy' air quality designation, it's recommended that residents wear a mask outdoors, avoid outdoor exercise, run an air purifier, and close windows.
Find additional updates related to Denver's air quality here.
