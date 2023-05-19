Map: AirNow.gov.

Smoke distribution across North America, as of 11 a.m. on May 19. Map: AirNow.gov.

As of 11 a.m. on May 19, Denver has the 3rd-worst air quality of the world's major cities, with an Air Quality Index rating of 159. This puts it behind only Kuwait City and Delhi, landing it in the 'Unhealthy' air quality tier, which means the air is unhealthy for all residents, not just those in sensitive groups.

The unhealthy air is the result of smoke coming into the state from several major wildfires burning in Canada.

The distribution of this smoke over Denver can be seen on the 'Smoke Map' below.

Map: AirNow.gov.

Smoke distribution across North America, as of 11 a.m. on May 19. Map: AirNow.gov.

With the 'unhealthy' air quality designation, it's recommended that residents wear a mask outdoors, avoid outdoor exercise, run an air purifier, and close windows.

Find additional updates related to Denver's air quality here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.