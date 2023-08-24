Bacon and bourbon lovers won't want to miss out on a festival taking place this weekend in Colorado's mountain region.
From August 25 to 27, the Breckenridge Hogfest will bring two of America's favorite indulgences to the masses – bacon and bourbon.
The event starts Friday night with a VIP Bourbon Pairing Dinner, followed by a Grand Tasting event on Saturday and a Sunday brunch.
At the Grand Tasting event, participates will be able to sample pork from various restaurants as they try premium whiskeys, all while accompanied by live music. Twenty-five whiskey distilleries and 10 food venders are noted on the event website.
An all-access pass for the event costs $325, a VIP pass costs $200, and a Grand Tasting Pass costs $75. Taxes and processing fees may also apply.
Find out more about this event or purchase tickets here.
