It's not hard to find odd regional dishes around the country, from Indiana's fried brain sandwich to pickled pigs feet in the South. Colorado's 'weirdest food,' however, is a dish that most would expect to see on a reboot of Fear Factor, not on a dinner plate with a side of dipping sauce.
According to a comprehensive state-by-state list created by travel blog Far & Wide, Colorado's 'weirdest food' is the Rocky Mountain Oyster – or as locals know, deep fried bull testicles.
While out-of-staters might feel a bit queasy at the thought of dining on this Centennial State delicacy, locals must love it – or at least some of them. This dish can be found on the menu at many restaurants and bars around the state, typically lurking between the mozzarella sticks and the nacho platter. Consisting of testicles (usually from bulls) that are thinly sliced and deep-fried, it's often served with marinara or ranch on the side.
Most Coloradans probably aren't that surprised that this dish was dubbed the 'weirdest' in the state. Its reputation is known far and wide.
Colorado's consumption of Rocky Mountain oysters is often said to date back to the days of the Wild West and early ranching. Testicles were removed from bulls for a variety of reasons, mostly related to breeding and behavior, and cowboys decided they shouldn't go to waste.
Most Coloradans that have tried the dish would probably describe it as 'a sweeter fried chicken,' opting to order it when pranking an out-of-towner that's been misled by its aquatic name, but not eating the dish on a regular basis.
Don't think Rocky Mountain oysters are that weird?
The Food Hog blog has dubbed a different dish to be the 'weirdest food' that Coloradans eat, and it's probably one that most wouldn't easily guess.
This publication pins 'shredded wheat' as the 'weirdest' Colorado food, claiming that a lot of Colorado kids grow up dining on the dish.
Is shredded wheat consumption really so common in Colorado that it could overtake Rocky Mountain oysters as the 'weirdest' Colorado food? Probably not – but the dish is in fact a local one, created by a Denver lawyer who was seeking to reduce his suffering from chronic stomach ailments. Many consider shredded wheat to be a bland dish, likely by design, and opt to add sugar or cream to liven it up.
Which one of these dishes would you consider to be Colorado's 'weirdest' food? Or does something else take that crown? Let us know in the comments.
