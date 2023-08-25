Just ten days ago, OutThere Colorado covered the presence of West Nile virus in the Centennial State, showing that 19 hospitalizations at that point in the year were well-above the five-year norm, with the virus also accounting for a single death at that time. As of August 25, those numbers have since climbed dramatically, with 60 affected people now having been hospitalized due to the virus and 11 people dead, still far-ahead of the typical mid-September peak of new cases.
Last year, a total of 20 people died among 143 that were hospitalized with West Nile virus in the Colorado – roughly 14 percent of cases. This year, there has thus far been a higher rate of deaths, with the 11 deaths of 60 hospitalizations indicating that slightly more than 18 percent of those hospitalized have succumbed to the virus thus far.
Editor's Note: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data doesn't specifically state that deaths are coming from those hospitalized. This is presumed, as those who are hospitalized are typically those suffering the most severe symptoms and those most likely to die when it comes to West Nile virus.
Outside of just hospitalizations and deaths, 103 total cases have been recorded so far this year in the state, though most cases go unnoticed due to minor symptoms.
Thus far, the average age among those who have reported cases is 57, with the oldest impacted person being 90 and the youngest being only seven. Seventy-two of the 103 cases involved males.
Here's a breakdown of where the cases have occurred by county:
1. Adams: 8 cases; 7.8 percent of all cases
2. Alamosa: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
3. Arapahoe: 6 cases; 5.8 percent of all cases
4. Archuleta: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
5. Boulder: 4 cases; 3.9 percent of all cases
6. Chaffee: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
7. Crowley: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
8. Denver: 11 cases; 10.7 percent of all cases
9. Douglas: 1 case, 1 percent of all cases
10. El Paso: 10 cases; 9.7 percent of all cases
11. Fremont: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
12. Jefferson: 5 cases; 4.9 percent of all cases
13. La Plata: 4 cases; 3.9 percent of all cases
14. Larimer: 21 cases; 20.4 percent of all cases
15. Mesa: 2 cases; 1.9 percent of all cases
16. Morgan: 3 cases; 2.9 percent of all cases
17. Otero: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
18. Prowers: 1 case; 1 percent of all cases
19. Pueblo: 4 cases; 3.9 percent of all cases
20. Weld: 16 cases; 15.5 percent of all cases
Punchline is – West Nile virus is very prominent in Colorado compared to recent years, likely due to booming mosquito populations. These numbers will likely worsen in months to come.
Officials have already called this an "unprecedented year" for West Nile virus in Colorado. While this year's numbers are trending ahead of the five-year norm, they're still below those of 2003 when 66 deaths occurred along with 146 hospitalizations. That being said, if hospitalizations peak in mid-September, this could become the deadliest year of West Nile virus in Colorado on record.
Use bug spray, keep exposed skin limited in buggy areas, and avoid being outside during dusk and dawn – when mosquitos tend to be the most active.
Explore the data for yourself here.
