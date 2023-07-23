Come on Barbie lets go on a hike!
As thousands of Americans flood to the movie theaters across the country to see Barbie, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has recently shared their interpretation of Barbie dolls that best represent Colorado's gorgeous state parks.
Check out what they came up with below:
Come on Barbie, let's go to a state park 💓 🌲#BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/IIUUw6pQEI— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 21, 2023
Don't forget your accessory kit when recreating outdoors and be safe pic.twitter.com/hdD0ZxPaPC— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 21, 2023
Which Colorado Barbie are you? Let us know in the comments section below!
