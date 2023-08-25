A post made on Reddit titled 'This is why we can't have nice things' captured a group of presumed tourists hopping a rope to enter a fragile area at the iconic Maroon Bells destination in Colorado.
As is visible in the second image, a sign was present that informed the public that the area was "closed for revegetation." The sign, however, didn't stop the group from breaking the rules.
Commenters of the post expressed outrage at the situation, posting the follow:
"It's time like these that I wish I had the nerve to tell people off." – Mothman-69
"Tell them, make them feel ashamed and observed. You are doing nothing wrong pointing out that what they area doing is bad." – x_Leolle_x.
"The second photo is the perfect example of why my love for visiting national parks has waned in recent years." – sullivan89.
"Normalize screaming at people breaking rules in public." – PlexippusMagnet.
It's crucial to follow all posted rules at Colorado's natural destination to both prevent damaging a natural ecosystem, as well as to prevent additional restrictions and closures from being put in place.
This situation may remind Coloradans of a similar backlash that came from the outdoor recreation community when a Westword writer implied that he broke the rules to climb Mount Bross earlier this month.
Check out the images below and let us know what you think in the comments:
