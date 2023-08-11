The US Forest Service has announced a closure order for the area around Little Mesa Fire, which is burning about 15 miles west-southwest of Delta, Colorado in the Dominquez Escalante National Conservation Area.
The blaze, started by lightning on July 31, has since grown to 433 acres, seeing growth in recent days thanks to wind-driven runs. According to Inciweb.gov, 76 personnel are currently assigned to the wildfire.
The closure order that has been put in place includes National Forest Service Road 502 (Dry Mesa Road), National Forest Service road 501.1A (South Bench Road), Picket Corral Trail, Picket Corral Spur trail, and Cabin Bench Area Trail. These closures are in place for the safety of the public and firefighting personnel.
Delta is located in western Colorado, about 35 miles southeast of Grand Junction.
