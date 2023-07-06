According to a Wednesday night report from the US Forest Service, the fire burning about two miles northeast of the popular Devil's Thumb Resort, aptly dubbed the Devil's Thumb Fire, has nearly doubled in size from a Wednesday morning report, from 50 acres to about 95 acres. There's good news though – the fire area has gotten quite a bit of rain in the last 24 hours and containment has increased to 10 percent.
The public is asked to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue.
Full suppression of the blaze remains a top priority, along with firefighter safety. Because the fire is located in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown, rugged terrain is made even more difficult and dangerous to navigate on foot.
Crews are set to continue work on securing a direct and indirect fire line.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A cooler day with a high of 69 degrees and a chance of rain is expected in the area.
Find additional information about the fire here.
