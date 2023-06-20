According to officials from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, & Gunnison National Forests, a wildfire has sparked near Ophir Pass, which is about five miles south of Telluride.
Smoke is visible in and around the nearby town of Ophir.
Firefighting resources are on scene.
Additional updates may be posted to this Twitter page.
This is a developing story.
