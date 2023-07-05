According to a report from the US Forest Service, a 50-acre wildfire that sparked on Tuesday afternoon remains completely uncontained in the Indian Peaks Wilderness as of Wednesday morning.
Dubbed the 'Devil's Thumb Fire,' the blaze is located approximately seven miles northeast of the town of Fraser, with no evacuation orders issued at this time.
The fire is burning in a location of heavy beetle kill and spruce blowdown, both of which can provide good fuel for a blaze, as well as make terrain dangerous and difficult to navigate on foot.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with full suppression and firefighter safety as top priorities. Air resources are involved in the current response, including three heavy airtankers and four helicopters. Hotshot crews are also being utilized.
A report that was released at 11 a.m. on Wednesday noted that no changes had been made regarding the latest assessment of acreage and containment.
Mapping indicates that this fire is roughly 2 miles northeast of Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, which is a popular Grand County destination and one that regularly receives national recognition.
Find additional information on the Inciweb website.
