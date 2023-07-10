On the heels of news that Colorado is free of all abnormal dryness for the first time in 1452 days, locals are likely curious about the state's summer wildfire outlook.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the risk of significant wildland fire activity remains roughly 'normal' for much of the state throughout upcoming months. While all the recent moisture hasn't resulted in a 'below-norm' risk, it has been a factor in preventing 'above-norm' risk for the largest portion of the state, showing a reduction from risk that has been present in some recent years.
The entire state of Colorado is rated at a 'normal' risk level for the month of July, with the summer risk forecast showing that an 'above-normal' level of risk is expected to creep up in southwestern Colorado come August.
In September, this heightened level of risk in Colorado's southwest is expected to drop off, with the entire state returning to a 'normal' risk per the group's forecast. This 'normal' level of risk for all of Colorado continues into the October forecast.
Over the next several months, the most at-risk parts of the United States include the northwest region of the country and parts of the Midwest. Both of these areas are notably dry as of the most recent US Drought Monitor report.
A three-month outlook from the National Weather Service predicts that drier, warmer conditions will move into Colorado through September. This could be a factor in increasing fire risk.
