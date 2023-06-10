As Coloradans gear up for the reintroduction of wolves, a new specialty wolf license plate has been approved by the Colorado General Assembly to help fund nonlethal mitigation.
According to House Bill 23-1265, which was signed into law by Governor Polis in May, proceeds from the "Born to Be Wild" license plate will go toward funding nonlethal wolf mitigation and conflict prevention programs.
Applicants for the license plate will be required to pay several fees including:
- A one-time $25 fee that is credited to the highway users tax fund
- An annual $50 fee that is credited to the wildlife cash fund in the division of parks and wildlife
- A one-time $25 fee that is credited to the Colorado DRIVES vehicle services account.
The plate features a grey wolf in the center, with white mountains and a night sky in the background.
According to WolfPlate.org, hundreds of thousands of dollars are estimated toward go to nonlethal mitigations programs because of the specialty license plate.
"The plate symbolizes Colorado’s forward-thinking commitment to restoring wolves to her vast wildlands. The people of Colorado said they wanted wolves back, and that they wanted to make this work for everyone. The ‘Born To Be Wild’ plate is the physical embodiment of that commitment. It will help ranchers adapt to wolves without putting a dent in their bottom line, while also protecting Colorado’s repatriated wolves," the website reads.
The license plate option will reportedly be available in 2024.
Find a list of other specialty license plates that provide funding for causes throughout the state, here.
