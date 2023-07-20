A woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after getting injured while ziplining with Adventures Out West, an adventure and touring company in Manitou Springs.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) reported that crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a zipliner suffered a "traumatic injury".
According to a spokesperson from Adventures Out West, the 66-year-old woman was injured during take-off. He reported that the ziplines at Adventure Out West are considered active, so users do not launch from platforms or towers. Instead, they walk or run to a launch zone. The woman reportedly sat down too early before the launch zone and broke her tibia, the spokesperson said.
Upon arrival to the scene, MSFD's medical team worked to stabilize the woman's injuries.
"In collaboration with the zipline staff, a collective decision was made to transport the injured party via the zipline to the base of the hill, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey to the awaiting ambulance," MSFD said.
Medical staff reportedly waited at the end of the zipline to intercept the injured woman. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.
No further information regarding her condition has been made available.
"The seamless teamwork between MSFD and the zipline staff resulted in a swift and efficient rescue and treatment of the patient, making this a highly successful operation overall," Lieutenant Brad Dorris said in the statement.
It's important to keep in mind that although safety precautions are typically observed by policy by adventure companies, these sorts of outdoor activities always come with an inherent risk.
