Boulder Police, along with Boulder Fire-Rescue, responded to a report of a woman falling into Boulder Creek early on Wednesday morning. While the woman was rescued, she later died.
The call about the adult female falling into the water came in at about 4 a.m. She had been camping near the creek at the time.
First responders spotted her in the water after a short search and pulled her out, getting her to the bank on the north side of the creek near 6th Street and Canyon Boulevard.
CPR was administered at the scene, with the woman ultimately being transported to a hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries and died.
The official cause of death and identification of the woman have not been released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
