According to a press release from the Boulder Police Department, a 48-year-old woman has died after she was rescued from Boulder Creek last week.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing the woman struggling in the water at about 3:31 p.m. last Thursday.
A search and rescue team responded to the scene to search multiple points along the creek, though bystanders were able to pull the woman to the southern side bank of the creek first. Bystanders started to administer CPR.
Firefighters entered the water to bring the woman to the northern side of the creek, where she was transported to the hospital via ambulance while in critical condition.
The woman later died over the weekend.
As additional details have emerged, it is believed that the woman had entered the creek to assist a family member before being swept away by strong currents.
This is the 13th confirmed water-related death in Colorado so far this year. According to a Saturday report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there's also a presumed water death and an unconfirmed death that are not yet included in the official count. Coloradans have likely to noticed a rapid rise in water-related deaths this spring, with the number of deaths this year just below last year's record-breaking count for this point in the year.
Colorado's waterways are very swollen this spring amid melting snowpack and ample precipitation. Exercising caution when around Colorado's bodies of water is crucial fro safety. Always where a life jacket when in or around water in Colorado.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
