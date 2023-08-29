Last Friday, a hiker died at Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park during a day when thunderstorms resulted in serious flash flooding.
An investigation into the situation was launched after authorities received a report of an overdue hiker at about 7 p.m., with the hiker identified as 64-year-old Jeanna Roblez Howell of Sedona.
Howell had not returned from an afternoon hike on the 8-mile Fairyland Loop Trail.
A search and rescue mission was conducted, with authorities finding the body of Howell in Campbell Canyon at 1:30 a.m. the following morning. The location of her body was about one mile east of Fairyland Loop Trail. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to authorities, an afternoon thunderstorm brought monsoonal rains that resulted in flash flooding in dry washes along Fairyland Loop. A cause of death is yet to be released in the case, though this weather is believed to be a contributing factor.
Authorities have also stated that they believe Howell was an experienced hiker, also equipped with a Garmin GPS device at the time that would ultimately help authorities find her body quickly, per a report from KSLTV.
Monsoon rains can be common during the afternoon in the American West, which can make flash flooding a major risk. It's crucial to be aware of the forecast prior to entering wild terrain.
Bryce Canyon National Park takes roughly five hours to drive to from the western Colorado city of Grand Junction.
