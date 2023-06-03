A woman was discovered face down near the shore of Standley Lake in Westminster on Friday, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.
Westminster Dispatch began receiving reports of a person lying in the water on the south side of the lake at around 1:20 p.m.
According to the release, the water was approximately 63 degrees at the time.
"A Westminster Park Ranger responded to the area and located an adult female close to the shoreline, and pulled her from the water. He began CPR on the woman until Westminster Police, Fire, and Rescue arrived," the release said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, and as of the most recent update, is in critical condition.
Police do not know why or how the woman got into the water.
