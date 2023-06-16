On Thursday afternoon, a woman was pulled out of Boulder's Boulder Creek in a water rescue incident. After first aid was administered, she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Little information has been released regarding why the woman was in the creek or what type of incident took place that led to the emergency. According to a report from Boulder's Daily Camera, the woman was seen floating unconscious near Eben G. Fine Park, which is located on the far west edge of the city.
The report for the need of a water rescue was received at about 3:30 p.m. Multiple agencies formed a rescue team, including Boulder Fire-Rescue and the Boulder Police Department.
Upon arrival at the scene, crews searched from various points along the banks of the creek until the adult female was located. She was then pulled out of the water and was administered aid.
The Boulder Police Department later issued a statement noting that their thoughts were with the family of the woman during difficult times.
Boulder Creek is quite swollen with water flow at this time, making travel on the creek more dangerous. Always wear a life jacket when in and around Colorado's waters.
