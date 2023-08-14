Svetlana Ustimeno, 55 and of Florida, is believed to be missing in Colorado's Grand County, with her rented vehicle located at the Deadhorse Trailhead near Fraser and Winter Park.
During the week of July 30, a rental vehicle was noticed at the Deadhorse Trailhead off of Grand County Road 73 in Arapahoe National Forest. The vehicle appeared to have been parked at the trailhead for an extended period of time with no signs of recent travel or activity.
Authorities were able to determine that the vehicle – a white 2022 Nissan Sentra – was set to be returned on August 10.
By August 11, the vehicle was still at the trailhead and the return deadline was missed. It was then determined that the vehicle was associated with Ustimenko, who has been designated as missing and endangered.
Law enforcement started searching the area around the vehicle on August 11, continuing on August 12 and 13. Search and rescue crews, along with rescue dogs and drones were also used in the search, though efforts were ultimately unsuccessful in locating Ustimenko.
Given that the Deadhorse Trailhead is a popular spot that attracts many hikers, bikers, and other outdoor recreators, authorities have reached out to the public requesting that anyone who may have seen or talked with Ustimenko share their account. They're also looking into whether or not she may have been given a ride to another area.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the non-emergency Grand County Sheriff's Office line at 970-725-3311.
