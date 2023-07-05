According to local news source NBC Boston, a woman who was considered missing for about a week was found stuck in thick mud on Monday at Borderland State Park.
Her cries for help were heard by hikers who could not reach her. Thankfully, local police were able to get to her location by using ATVs, discovering that she had been stuck in the mud for several days. She was found about 50 feet from the shore of swampy waters, with serious injuries that she is expected to recover from.
Local news source WJAR identified the woman as 31-year-old Emma Tetewsky, noting that the situation started when the woman wandered into a particularly muddy section of the park.
Borderland State Park is located about 20 miles south of Boston, spanning 1,843 acres with the Ames Mansion as its centerpiece. It's also known for canoeing, trails, and ponds.
While this situation took place about 1,800 miles from the heart of Colorado, it serves as an important reminder to Centennial State locals and tourists, alike, to be aware of the risks that come with navigating muddy terrain. During the spring and early summer seasons, Colorado can have many roads and trails that end up muddy, capable of causing vehicles and boots to get stuck.
If you notice mud on the road, proceed with extreme caution. It's better to turn around sooner than later, finding a new route to your destination opposed to getting stuck. Same goes for hikers on the trail – the strenuous nature of traveling through mud can be exhausting, likely to amplify dehydration and the effects of altitude sickness.
That being said, when it comes to hiking, it's best to go through mud instead of around it when mud is encountered on a trail. Walking around mud can cause erosion. In general, it's best to avoid muddy trails altogether.
Many trail reports show that conditions in the high country remain muddy, icy, and snowy. It might be July, but don't expect summer conditions quite yet.
One particularly problematic area can be Colorado's fourteener trails, with large portions of these routes found above treeline. Always check recent trail reports on 14ers.com prior to leaving the vehicle behind.
