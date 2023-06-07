According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 38-year-old female mountain biker sustained serious injuries on Walker Ranch Loop Trail after hitting a rock and crashed over her handlebars on Tuesday.
The woman was mountain biking with her partner when she hit a rock that launched her from her seat, landing directly on her head as a result. Fortunately, she was wearing a helmet, though still felt pain in her head and neck after the fall.
Unable to walk back to the trailhead, her partner found cell service and placed a 911 call for help.
Paramedics with Mountain View Fire Protection District traveled to the injured woman via UTV and used a wheeled litter evacuation to transport her from the scene.
She was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for further care.
This case is a good reminder to always wear a helmet and other safety gear. Accidents happen and safety gear can prevent some injuries. While the woman involved in this wreck got hurt, injuries could have been more severe had she not been wearing a helmet.
Walker Ranch Loop is a 7.9-mile trail rated as 'moderate' near Boulder, Colorado, according to AllTrails.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
