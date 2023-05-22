More than 32 years after police discovered the body of 45-year-old Karen Johns at a park in Colorado Springs, investigators from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are still looking for answers.
CSPD took to Facebook on Sunday evening to share information about the active cold case on the 32nd anniversary of Johns' death.
On May 21, 1991, officers were dispatched to Monument Valley Park in downtown Colorado Springs, after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Once on the scene, police discovered Johns with a gunshot wound to the head.
At the time of her death, investigators believe that Johns was at the park on a lunch break from her job at the American Red Cross.
"The investigation revealed that Ms. Johns was in her vehicle at the time of the shooting. Witnesses reported that after hearing a gunshot, they saw Ms. Johns car roll to a stop off the roadway," the post reads.
According to police, no weapons were found in or around her vehicle, and the person that shot and killed Johns has never been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
