According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a hiker spent the night lost at Walker Ranch Open Space last Sunday.
A report was received at about 6:30 p.m. that night regarding a 50-year-old female who had visited the area with her husband earlier that day. He had plans to fish and she had plans to hike.
The pair separated at South Boulder Creek with plans to meet at a bridge that intersected the creek and trail. By the time the husband arrived at the bridge at a pre-scheduled time, his wife was nowhere to be seen.
He waited for a bit and then went back to their vehicle to see if she was there. She wasn't, so he started to look for her in the area where she had planned to hike.
Meanwhile, the wife made a call to emergency dispatch. Unfortunately, her phone died and she was only able to tell the dispatcher that she was lost and what trailhead she had left from prior to the call getting dropped.
Deputies responded to the area and found the husband, with him able to confirm that it was his wife who was overdue from her hike.
An official search was initiated at 8 p.m., utilizing teams from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Front Range Rescue Dogs. Crews searched trails in the area of Walker Ranch Loop, Eldorado Canyon State Park, and the South Boulder Creek Drainage through the night, but were unable to locate the missing hiker.
The search was put on a brief pause at 4 a.m. on Monday before continuing at 8 a.m. with new searchers. A notification was also sent to homeowners in the area instructing them to be on the lookout for the subject.
At about 10 a.m., the lost hiker walked into the visitor center at Eldorado Canyon State Park and was safe and uninjured. She was transported back to Walker Ranch Trailhead and reunited with her husband.
As a bird flies, this trailhead is about 2.75 miles from the visitor center, though it's very unlikely that the missing hiker was walking in a straight line. Details about what led to the hiker getting lost were not included in the press release on the matter, though the sheriff's office did note that the positive outcome of the mission was in part due to the hiker's preparation and planning, which allowed her to be alright amid plummeting nighttime temperatures.
This case is an interesting one, as quite a bit can be learned from the hiker's actions that day.
First, it sounds like she had warmer layers and enough water and food to survive the night. These were probably factors that ultimately made it possible for her to self-rescue.
On the flip side, it's also worth noting that she kept moving instead of staying put after calling for help. Staying put often makes it easier for rescue teams to find a missing subject, as a grid-style approach tends to be used during missions of this nature, where one area is searched and cleared, followed by another area, etcetera.
Another aspect of the incident that complicated everything was the woman's phone dying. While it's hard to fully rely on a phone in remote outdoor areas, it's still important to make sure you can maintain a charge in case help is needed. In general, it's best to have a GPS device like a Garmin inReach that allows for connection when the cell towers are out of range, but having a second potential means of communication is never a bad idea. One cool device that can help ensure you always have a charged phone is the pre-charged portable charger called ChargeTab. These have a two-year shelf-life and are individually wrapped, easy to toss in the bag for a hiking season and forget about it unless there's an emergency.
This case also serves as a good reminder that getting lost in highly trafficked areas is very possible, even when there's not much distance involved. Never underestimate a trail, especially one that's unfamiliar.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.