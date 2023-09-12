Most Americans would agree that time spent commuting to and from work is a drag, but it's more than just a drag – there are very real costs of a commute when it comes to future savings.
A recent data analysis conducted by FinanceBuzz sought to determine which Americans spend the most time commuting. The company then looked at the results on a state-by-state basis, determining which city's residents lose the most time during this portion of their typical work day.
While those in Poinciana, Florida spend the most time in transit – traveling 43.2 minutes each way – Colorado's city of Thornton wasn't far behind.
Utilizing data from the US Census, FinanceBuzz determined that Thorntonites spent 34.8 minutes on average traveling to and from work for a total of 69.6 minutes each work day. If someone is working five days a week, that's 348 minutes (5.8 hours) a week and 18,096 minutes (301.6 hours) per year if all 52 weeks are worked.
To put that in perspective, that's 12 and a half days spent commuting every year. After a 30-year career, people commuting at that level will have spent more than a year –377 days – traveling to and from work.
Let's take that data even farther – if the average American vehicle gets 25.4 miles per gallon of gas and we assume the average speed of travel is about 50 miles per hour to and from work in the Denver metro area – meaning a total travel distance of about 58 miles per day, that means that each work day, a commuter is burning through 2.28 gallons of gasoline. Over the course of a full work year, and if gas prices hover around $4 per gallon, that's about 594 gallons of gas at a total cost of $2,375.
Obviously, most people expect that gas prices will increase over time, but let's assume they don't – over a 30-year career, that's $71,244 spent on gas used to commute to and from work.
Let's take that even farther – if these commuters were investing this money during their 30-year career instead of spending it on gas, by the end of their career, they would have accumulated $392,418 with a 10 percent annual rate of return.
But wait – there's more. Let's say that a Thornton commuter has switched to a work-from-home situation and is now using that extra hour they get to earn the average hourly rate in Colorado of $31 each work day. That's an extra $8,060 per year – before taxes.
With income taxes taken out of the paycheck at a federal average of 24.8 percent and at a state average of 4.4 percent – a total of 29.2 percent, that means the person working during the extra hour they save sans commute would have an additional $5,706.48 each year.
Now, let's say the non-commuter that's working an extra hour is investing that money, too. And keep in mind, this average hourly earning rate is likely to increase over time as this number tends to climb over decades, as well.
Over a 30-year career, with money that would be spent on a lengthy commute invested and the time savings put to work to earn more (for a post-tax total of $8,081.48 between both commute savings and additional earnings), someone could accumulate $1,331,021 with a 10 percent annual investment return.
When it's put that way, it's easy to see why the commute is one factor that has Americans wanting to work from home instead of in an office in a post-pandemic world.
Find the full FinanceBuzz data analysis here.
