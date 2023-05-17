An attraction families are sure to love, Bounce Empire is set to open a 50,000-square-foot indoor inflatable amusement park in Lafayette, Colorado on May 25. According to Bounce Empire, the attraction will set a world record as the largest indoor inflatable amusement park on the planet.
Not only will the attraction feature more than 50 bouncy attractions for all ages, including one of the world's longest inflatable obstacle courses at 280 feet, the spot will also have multiple bars, inflatable games, a lounge for those 21-plus, a concert space, movie theaters, and dining.
The man behind the attraction is Colorado entrepreneur James Hay-Arthur, who estimates that guests will need at least four visits to fully experience the sprawling space.
"Bounce Empire has thrown down the gauntlet," said Hay-Arthur. "Everyone shares something in common when they walk through the door – they can't decide what to do first."
Patrons of Bounce Empire are set to pay $25 per hour, though a 'Grand Opening' promotion is also available, which gives guests two minutes of free amusement park time for every dollar spent on food and drinks at the spot.
More information can be found here.
