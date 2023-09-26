The 'world's largest pumpkin' is officially in Colorado.
Referred to as 'Big Jack,' this massive wonder made of steel weighs 1,500 pounds, standing at 16 feet tall and stretching 15 feet wide.
Find Big Jack at the Outlets at Castle Rock until November 1 near Polo Ralph Lauren and H&M stores.
The best time to check Big Jack out might be at Big Jack's Boo Bash, which is set to take place on October 28. It's a family-friendly event that will include "plenty of tricks and treats" according to the related press release. There will also be a costume content, face painting, and a live DJ. The event takes place from 12 to 3 p.m.
While Big Jack is sure to impress, it's worth noting that when it comes to weight, Big Jack is beat by an actual pumpkin that was weighed at 2,560 pounds in 2022. This set the US record for heaviest pumpkin recorded in the country.
