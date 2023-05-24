An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. Image: Hellen Jack, shared via Yellowstone National Park/Nation...

An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. Image: Hellen Jack, shared via Yellowstone National Park/National Park Service press release.

Yellowstone National Park officials were forced to euthanize a bison calf that was separated from its herd. Now, they're looking for answers related to the case.

Park officials are asking the public to help identify a man that intentionally disturbed one of the park's calves – a big no-no for a number of reasons, including the safety of both visitors and local wildlife.

The male, estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, approached a newborn bison in Lamar Valley after it became separated from its herd while struggling to cross Lamar River on May 20. The man pushed the calf from the river to the roadway, with the calf later seen walking around and approaching vehicles and people. The incident took place near the confluence of Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek.

Following the interaction, park rangers repeatedly tried to reunite the calf with its herd, but it was continually rejected – something that can happen following offspring interaction with humans. With the calf abandoned and creating a hazardous situation while roaming park visitors, the decision was made to euthanize the animal and it was killed.

Per park rules, visitors are instructed to stay at least 25 yards from all wildlife and 100 yards from bears and wolves. Interfering with wildlife's wild behavior, even in cases where there may be good intentions, can result in tragedy and should be avoided at all costs.

Officials are asking those that could help identify the man involved in this scenario to contact their tipline at 307-344-2132.

If you're at a national park and see an animal that seems to be in trouble, don't approach the animal in attempt to help. Instead, contact park staff.

