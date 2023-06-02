The Denver Nuggets crushed the Miami Heat 102-94 on Thursday in the first game of the NBA Finals, with star center Nikola Jokic boasting a triple-double performance (27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists).
With up to three more games possible in the Mile High City, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has recently taken to Twitter to share some tips with Miami Heat on ways they could prepare for the next game.
"Hey @MiamiHEAT, here are 3 hikes in our Colorado state parks that could help you train up to get used to our altitude, since you seemed to struggle a bit tonight," the tweet reads.
CPW made the following trail recommendations:
- Elk Falls Overlook in our Staunton State Park: "This hike has 1,537 feet in elevation gain and tops out at 9,131 feet."
- Kelly Lake Trail in our State Forest State Park: "This difficult trail is open to hikers and mountain bikers and gains a whopping 2,300 feet in elevation."
- Outlook Ridge Trail: "If those trails seem too hard, you can try Outlook Ridge Trail in our Mueller State Park with only 929 feet in elevation gain."
What's another steep hike that could help the Heat better handle Denver's elevation? Let us know in the comments.
