While the idea of a zombie apocalypse might seem a bit far-fetched, I'd venture to say that many Coloradans have considered the possibility. After all, forming a hypothetical plan is much more fun than actually having to enact it.
A recent data analysis conducted by Lawn Love sought to determine which American cities would give residents the best chance for survival should flesh-eating zombs start roaming the streets. After comparing 200 cities across 30 different metrics in five categories of data – vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection, and mobility – a couple Colorado spots ranked really well.
Ranking the highest in the Centennial State was Colorado Springs, claiming the 13th spot overall. The city ranked especially high in regard to 'protection' and 'vulnerability' metrics, 8th and 10th respectively, with 'protection' metrics including factors related to available weaponry and training and 'vulnerability' metrics including factors related to local military presence, physical health of residents, and presence of medical care.
Meanwhile, Denver also ranked well, 20th overall, with it's highest rank being a 12th-place rank in the 'protection' category of metrics.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Fort Collins ranked 41st – dinged with a 147th-place rank in the 'supplies' category, Aurora ranked 93rd – brought down by a 154th-place rank in the 'mobility' category that covered things like cyclist-friendliness and transportation hub access, Lakewood ranked 116th – with a 180th-place rank in terms of 'supplies,' and Thornton ranked 160th, with 'supplies' and 'mobility' categories having the most negative impact on the city's overall score.
Overall, the top ranking city nationwide was Houston and the lowest ranking city was Miramar, Florida.
As a seasoned Coloradan, here's my take on this ranking – I can see some validity in the argument that Colorado Springs might be a good place to be during a zombie apocalypse given the military presence in the area, the sprawling nature of the city opposed to vertical growth, and the possibility of being able to escape into the mountains if need be, but Denver – come on. Getting stuck in a major metro that already has some issues with crime and traffic pre-zombie apocalypse would be awful. It seems like the best bet would be to hunker down in a small and remote mountain town – Silverton, for example – having done plenty of prep and training beforehand to be self-sustaining.
Where would you want to be should a zombie apocalypse break out? Let us know in the comments.
See the full Lawn Love ranking here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
I like Fort Morgan. 1 hour from the mountains. There is a large military presence 45 minutes north. You can see the bad guys long before they get to town because of the flat ground.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.