The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued a Medina Alert for a driver who hit a pedestrian on 20th Street and Larimer Street in LoDo on Saturday morning.
According to the Medina Alert bulletin issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is a tan 2010 Chevy Impala with the license plate BTLW77.
Police did not say the condition of the victim or give an identification.
Anyone with information on the incident or see a vehicle that matches the description is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000 or 911.