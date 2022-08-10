In his first public comments since alleging the Supreme Court three years ago approved a contract-for-silence with a former Judicial Department executive, Christopher Ryan was expected to stand firmly behind his assertions that wide-ranging efforts ensued to “protect the actions of those who wear the robes.”

Scheduled to testify Wednesday before a temporary legislative committee exploring changes to the state’s judicial discipline process, Ryan was expected to say he didn’t believe there was “wide-ranging systematic corruption or bias at work in the state’s trial courts” but that there has been “the use of the umbrella of judicial independence as cover for keeping outsiders ‘out of judicial business,’” according to a copy of his statement published on the committee’s website.

“I would ask you to look at the role the (Judicial) Branch played in the investigations that have reporting findings so far,” Ryan wrote in his statement. “Remember, Judicial controlled the timing, execution, and terms of the contracts with RCT and ILG, including the conditions concerning retention of materials after their publication.”

The investigation contracts were the result of Ryan’s revelation that a two-page memo was at the center of a multi-million-dollar contract given to Mindy Masias, the department’s former chief of staff, in 2019. Ryan said Masias threatened to reveal a number of misdeeds by judges, most of them men, that went unpunished or were handled leniently compared to her firing for financial irregularities.

Ryan has said the contract was approved by then-Chief Justice Nathan “Ben” Coats after he heard some of the details of what Masias would reveal in a threatened sex-discrimination lawsuit.

Despite findings by the investigations that no quid-pro-quo occurred, Ryan’s statement noted how he never acted alone in signing the Masias contract — or anything else he did in the department.

Ryan was the state court administrator at the time, the highest civilian position in the Judicial Department.

“I clearly knew who was in charge,” Ryan wrote in his statement. “My duties from the time I was a bailiff forward were always performed with the advice and consent of the judicial officers for whom I worked.”

He wrote that he became a victim of his own trust.

“Let me be clear, my devotion was always to the institution, not to any individual concerns including my own,” according to his statement. “I was a true believer, and always a supporter of trusting in the process. In retrospect, it seems that I became blind to motivations of individuals, and what I believed was an appropriate personal sacrifice to make on behalf of the Branch was ill advised.”

Ryan resigned in July 2019 amid a newspaper investigation into the Masias contract. The RCT investigation said that occurred after Coats learned Masias had made a surreptitious tape recording of a conversation she had with then-Chief Justice Nancy Rice to discuss why Masias had not been promoted to state court administrator.

“Take a moment to ask yourself what I have to gain from any of this,” Ryan wrote in his statement. “I am an unemployed 53-year-old, with zero prospects for the future given the results that come from a Google search of my name. I no longer have the ability to serve the public and work in the field of public policy, which gave my career meaning.”

He added that he felt the brunt of the department's anger for having gone public.

"Now, having spent significant time outside of the circle, I have a new sense of what it is like to draw their ire, and the degree to which they are focused on self-protection," Ryan wrote in his statement.

Regarding his testimony, he wrote, “I believe that this opportunity to address the deficiencies of the disciplinary process, improve the environment at judicial, and correct the extreme imbalance of power between the staff and the black robes, has the best chance for success.”

He wrote several suggestions to changes in the discipline process, including minimizing the appearance of impropriety by either "a more formalized recusal process" or the creation of a separate entity to oversee discipline when the Supreme Court is involved. Ryan also wrote that the state's open records law, which does not apply to the Judicial Department, should.

"Access to information is essential to garnering any ability to evaluate the actions and behaviors in question and, as a result, should not be at the discretion of the branch," Ryan wrote in his statement. "The opportunity for meaningful review of issues that involve administrative actions, and access to information that can shed light on them, should not vary based on the institutional actor in question."